Restaurant inspections

Aug. 26

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Critical: In the soda fountain/slushie area, live ants were observed. Ensure area is clean and dry, then ensure all ants are controlled.

The slushie machine catch pan was observed with food and syrup build-up, resulting in the attraction of ants. Remove the catch pan and clean.

The top exterior surfaces of the cabinets in the soda fountain/slushie area were observed with food debris and syrup build-up. Remove items and clean.

• Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Haren’s Market, 502 Garfield Ave., Troy — Corrected during inspection; Critical: Three chemical bottles were observed without their common name. Upon making the person in charge (PIC) aware of this, the chemical bottles were labeled.

Corrected during inspection; Repeat: Multiple packages of raw meats were observed being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Upon making the PIC aware of this, they placed the meat at least 6 inches off the floor.

Multiple cutting boards were observed with scratching and scoring. Replace or resurface.

• Milton Union Exempted Village Schools, 7610 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Forest Elementary School, 413 E. Canal St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Christian Elementary/Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Dad’s Carry Out, 249 Union St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Burger King, 952 W. Main St., Tipp City — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container stored on prep table by drive through window. PIC discarded.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed two “Impossible Burger” patties holding in the hot holding drawers at 125 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on the ceiling, by the air returns, in the kitchen. Also observed dust accumulation on the wiring and mounting equipment for the computer monitors used by employees to read orders being made. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Aug. 27

• Kroger, 731 Market St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee behind cheese counter prepping/cutting cheeses with gloved hands and took a bite of the cheese being prepped with her gloved hand.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employee behind cheese counter prepping/cutting cheeses and took a bite of the cheese being cut. The employee was told to stop prepping/cutting and immediately wash hands and change gloves

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Date the last shellstock was sold or served was not recorded on the label. Observed shellstock tags that were not denoted with the date that the last shellstock from that specific batch was sold or served. This issue was discussed with PIC who ensures they will correctly record the dates on the tags from now on.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency. Observed conditioning tubs in the produce cooler that were not cleaned and sanitized after/before each use. The tubs were observed with residual food/dirt accumulations at the corners and bottoms of the tubs. PIC was able to wash rinse/sanitize conditioning tubs in use at time of inspection and has been instructed to clean/sanitize the tubs after each use.

Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed at the chicken breading station behind the prepared foods counter, the chicken breading mix is not being held refrigerated and not being sifted after each use. PIC stated that they keep the breading mix for 24 hours. The breading mix would need to be sifted after each use and then could be kept for 24 hours, or the entire bin with breading mix would need to be time stamped for 4 hours to use or discard if the facility is not going to sift or keep the mix refrigerated.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed several roof leaks throughout facility, mostly concentrated around the produce/prepared food areas. No leaks were observed contaminating exposed foods, however, the potential exists.

• Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Papa John’s, 779 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; Critical: On the line, small containers of ranch dressing and cheese sauce, along with a large container of ranch dressing and alfredo sauce, all of which indicated on the box to keep refrigerated, were observed out at room temperature. If manufacturer states, “keep refrigerated,” food items shall be maintained at or below 41 degrees. Upon making the PIC aware of this, they discarded those sauces.

The door gaskets on the line prep cooler were observed in disrepair. Replace.

• Concord Elementary School, 3145 State Route 718, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.