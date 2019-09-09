YWCA Connections to cover dealing with stress

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature Kitty Kincaid, director of New Creations Counseling Center, at their luncheon program on Tuesday, Sept.17, at the YWCA, located at 418 N. Wayne Street in Piqua, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kincaid’s program will focus on dealing with stress, identifying the causes and understanding how to use your “tools” to reduce or avoid it.

“It is important to start building your toolbox today, so you are prepared to care for yourself with tools that you already have in place. Self care is important,” said Kincaid.

“Kitty has 35 years experience in helping professionals including social work, teaching, human resources administration, pastoral work in a church setting and pastoral counseling. She will bring a wealth of experience to our group that we can use at home or in the workplace,” said Kyle Cooper, Connections Committee member.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, September 12, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA in Piqua.

Kitty Kincaid to speak at monthly luncheon