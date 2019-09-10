Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Tuesday

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• EGG SALAD: Egg salad sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present “Paris and Vienna Sunrise,” the exhibit featuring photography by Laura Vlieg, which will be on display in the Hayner Center’s Art Studio from Sept. 10 through Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public. The public is invited to a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Art Studio.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Homeschool Nature Quest “Traveling Seed” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Dress for the weather as participants will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse the second Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet the second Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Play some Euchre after you eat for $5 at 7 p.m.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• EGG SALAD: Egg salad sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting will include a business meeting and presentation of Legion of Honor awards to Bob Montgomery for 50 years and Mark Reedy for 30 years. The meeting will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past program will be offered the 2nd Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MEATLOAF: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a meatloaf dinner at 6 p.m.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• HEART HEALTHY: Kettering Health Network is hosting a panel for people interested in learning how to stay heart healthy from 5:30-7: p.m. at StoryPoint Troy assisted living community, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. At 6 p.m., Kettering Physician Network cardiologists Rehan Ahmed, DO, Ammar Safar, MD, and Ryan Clark, DO, will discuss heart-smart habits to fight heart disease and other cardiac conditions, ways to stay heart healthy, and prevention and treatment options. The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar.

• OILS: Judi and Brian Kinney will share their knowledge about the unique connection between your immune system and essential oils on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CRAFT: Troy-Miami County Public Library will present the craft program Making a Geometric Paper Collage at 6 p.m. Following a lesson on Creativebug, participants will learn a new way to create a collage using diamond shapes to make an exquisite multi-colored star. For adults. All materials provided. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• PANEL DISCUSSION: A panel discussion with US military veterans and guests will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy. The event is being coordinated by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Lunch will be provided. Information also will be available from Miami County Veterans’ Services, Dayton VA, Honor Flight Dayton and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County veteran volunteers. To make a reservation, call (937) 573-2115.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and bingo at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Play some Euchre after you eat for $5 at 7 p.m.

• STEAM WORKSHOP: A STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will return from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Hands on activities geared for students in grades first through eighth will get your students excited about science, technology, engineering, art and math. September workshop just might “blow you away!” Registration is not required, but staff does appreciate knowing you are coming. Call the library at 448-2612 for more information.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet on the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Sept. 13

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; a meal site at 11 a.m.; and hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a New York strip dinner at 6 p.m.

Sept. 14

• PORCHFEST: Porches throughout the Southwest Historic District in Troy will offer music from noon to 5 p.m. during this community music festival, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Pick up a map at the Hayner to tour regional music. An artisan tent village will be set up at Hayner and a Trojan City Music Stage at Brukner Park. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be holding an open house from 1-3 p.m. The event will include outside displays. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut streets in order to facilitate the event. The Third St. ramp into the Lutheran Church parking lot will be closed, but the Fourth and Walnut street entrances will be open. If the weather does not allow the event to be outside, the museum will still be open. For more information, call Susie at 698-6798 or Jo at 667-6762.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• FOOTBALL TRIVIA: A football trivia contest will be offered from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join staff for a fun trivia contest with refreshments and prizes. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• WILDFLOWER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program from 10 a.m. to noon at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the nature trails to discover what wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 1-2 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown-Sidney Road in Piqua. Help park district naturalists with monarch research. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the second parking lot near the restrooms. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LETTUCE EAT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Lettuce Eat program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join Park District Naturalist Pollinator Posey for some kitchen chemistry. This program is designed to introduce children (minimum age of 9) to the basics of baking and cooking through science, food prep and gardening skills. Class fee $3 for Miami County residents $6 for out of County residents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Music and nature go hand-in-hand at this unique night hike. Take a casual walk around the reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American Flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Applebees in Troy at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd. in Troy, will offer a lasagna dinner at 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

• CONCERT: A free indoor concert will be presented by the Tippecanoe Community Band at 4 p.m. at the Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., near downtown Piqua. Tippecanoe Community Band members hail from Miami County and the surrounding area. More than 60 musicians enjoy rehearsing and performing under the direction of Gail Ahmed, who founded the band more than 40 years ago. The concert will feature Big Band classics, blues, 1969 Woodstock Festival music, upbeat marches and patriotic favorites. For information, call 335-1178.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Summer Dog Olympics” from 1-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Participants can bring their dogs and take part in the Summer Dog Olympics. Compete in popular dog games such as water trials, high jump, broad jump, catch the ball and many more. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Play program from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is available from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Children 10 and under $3, others $7.