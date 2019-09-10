Robinson Student Career Center to have open house

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson invites community members and supporters to help commemorate the Robinson Student Career Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning with an open house at 12:30 p.m. and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at 1973 Edison Drive in Piqua.

In 2017, Thom and Patricia Robinson of the Robinson Fund graciously donated $2.5 million to support the 5,200 square-foot student career center and campus entry at the West Hall of the Piqua Campus, aimed at the promotion and integration of students into a growing regional workforce.

The new center has been established to serve as a catalyst for students by helping to bridge the gap in the employment process. The addition will include areas for career counseling and services, access to job search resources such as Ohio Means Jobs, conference rooms, student work spaces, and an information desk.

Edison State at Piqua sits on a 131-acre rural plain among agricultural fields and neighboring educational institutions. The campus is home to over one-hundred degree and certificate pathways including transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year universities. Additionally, the Piqua campus presents the opportunity for College Credit Plus coursework, expanded articulation agreements with Upper Valley Career Center along with several university and industry partners, and support to regional businesses with response to workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

RSVP to attend the event by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu.