Hayner hosts ‘Pigments At Play’

Mike Scowden of Troy checks out the exhibit “Pigments At Play” at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center. The exhibit, featuring works from Marsha Elliott, Jeanette B. Ferguson, Katy Moeller, and Keith Thue, is open to the public through Oct. 13 during regular business hours at Hayner.

