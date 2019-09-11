Convicted rapist appears in court

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, a convicted child rapist and registered sex offender, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child rape, appeared for a final pre-trial hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

William T. Baker, 47, formerly of Piqua, appeared for the hearing, which set the date for a change of plea from not guilty to guilty on two counts of first-degree felony rape of two minor children. Baker will be sentenced on Sept. 17. According to Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins, the state and Baker’s public defender Stephen King will provide the court a joint recommendation of 35 years to life sentence, which will be ran consecutive to Baker’s 2017 conviction of 20 years to life sentence in that case.

The incidents occurred in 2013. The victims were four years old and six years old.

Baker was sentenced to 20 years to life for first-degree felony rape of a minor on Dec. 27, 2017. The victim was a five year old boy with developmental delays.

Prior to that case, Baker was a registered sex offender who was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition and served four years in prison. The victim in that case was a 10 year-old male child.

William T. Baker, 47, to be sentenced on Sept. 17

