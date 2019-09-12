Troy holding banner contest for students

TROY — The city of Troy is holding a contest for students grades 7-12 to have an opportunity to design new decorative winter and holiday banners to be placed along Adams Street in Troy. These banners will be displayed during the months of November, December, and January.

To be eligible, students must be a Troy resident or be enrolled in Miami East Local Schools, Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Catholic School, or in a homeschool program.

The city is asking students to create artwork to the following specifications:

• Depict a winter or holiday theme

• May be digital or hand drawn

• Must fill the entire page

• If drawing the artwork by hand, the copy size must be 11.5” wide and 24.5” tall, and one-sided flat (i.e. no items attached such as rhinestones, sequins, beads, etc.)

• If drawing the artwork digitally, it must be submitted in PDF format to scale (23”x49”) with fonts outlined, 300 DPI (minimum 150 DPI), or vector art

Submissions are due by Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. Students whose artwork is selected will be notified by mid-October. Please include your name, grade, and school on the submission. Please call (937) 335-1725 with any questions.

Submissions can be submitted to the following school staff:

• Students at Miami East Local Schools: Christa Everett / Noelle Mumpower-Davis

• Students at Troy City Schools: Gabbie Braun / Laura Cantrell (Troy Junior High School), Jill Hartman (Troy High School)

• Students at Troy Christian Schools: Matt Klint

Print submissions can be dropped off or mailed to:

Troy City Hall

c/o Service Director’s Office

100 S. Market Street

Troy, OH 45373

Digital submissions may be emailed to salome.hekate@troyohio.gov.