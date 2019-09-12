Miami East FFA to hold Princess for a Day event

CASSTOWN — Miami East FFA is calling for all princesses to join them for a day of pampering and learning how to be a princess.
Miami East High School’s FFA Chapter welcomes young girls of all ages to attend a Princess For A Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Miami East High School Cafeteria. Princesses are asked to arrive at 2:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m.. No reservations are needed.
The cost is $10 cash per princess will be accepted at the door. All proceeds benefit the March of Dimes.
All princesses are encouraged to dress in a princess dress as they learn everything it takes to be a princess, including: hair, make-up, nails, healthy snacks, walking the runway and much more. Each princess will be given a tiara.
Girls of all ages are welcome with parental supervision.
Come help improve young girls’ self-esteem while making a supporting to the March of Dimes and the fight against pre-mature births.
Contact Miami East High School with questions by calling 335-7070 ext. 3212.