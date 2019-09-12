Miami East FFA Cruise-In to be held

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be hosting a Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 27, from 4-7 p.m. This event is open to cars, trucks, and tractors. The Cruise-In will take place in the west parking lot of Board Office/Old High School at 3825 North State Route 589, Casstown. Registration is from 3:30-4 p.m., and awards will be at 6:30 p.m. Sponsors of the event are Minster Bank and Troy Sports Center.

This Cruise-In is open to the general public and students. Entry fee is $10 for General Entry and $5 for students. Prizes will be awarded for various classes of cars, trucks, and tractors. Refreshments will be available, and a 50/50 will be conducted. All proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention in memory of Hunter Sharp. For further information, please contact the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at 335-7070 ext. 3212.

Provided photo The public is welcome to attend the Cruise-In for Suicide Prevention on Friday, Sept. 27 at Miami East High School. At the 2018 Cruise-In, over 60 cars, trucks, and tractors participated.