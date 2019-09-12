Newton board hears improvements update

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local School Superintendent Pat McBride updated the school board on various improvement projects at the regular board meeting on Wednesday.

McBride said several parking lots will be repaved prior to the district’s annual Fall Fair on Oct. 4. McBride also said the exterior of the district’s new community field house should be enclosed by the beginning of October. McBride said the project is on schedule to finish by mid-December with a dedication planned for Jan. 5. McBride said he’s currently researching on how to coordinate the facility’s hours to open it up to the community for use.

Principal Danielle Davis shared the district enrollment numbers. There are 300 elementary students and 325 high school students. The student total includes all students who are enrolled at Newton, including Upper Valley Career Center, ESC classrooms, ACES, and College Credit Plus students. Davis also said the district has a full preschool classroom with 18 students.

Davis shared how she has met with Jacklyn Vietor and Jessica Knupp from Riverside, and they were complementary of the district’s intervention specialists who help promote Riverside’s services for the district’s families. The team met with elementary intervention specialists last week and will meet with high school intervention specialists on Sept. 25. Davis also plans to meet with the school’s service clubs to partner with Riverside for community service opportunities.

The 72nd annual Newton Homecoming Ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, before the boys’ soccer game. The event will start with a parade line-up at the front of the school at 5:30 p.m., the Homecoming Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and the game will start at 7:15 p.m.

Board president Nate Oburn was not present at the meeting.

The board approved the following action items:

• Set the annual salary for the school nurse position at $48,500 for a registered nurse.

• Newton FFA Chapter to the National FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis from Oct. 31-Nov.1. There were will 12 students who plan to attend.

• Approve school calendar for 2021-2022.

• FCCLA adviser compensation of $1,000.

• Approve supplemental and substitution positions, 10th grade class adviser, Eric Schindler and substitute nurse Harry Vannus.

• Trina Short as the Local Professional Development Committee administrator for the 2019-2020 school year with an annual compensation of $1,250.

• An update of a board policy concerning cafeteria audits.

• Tuition reimbursement for students Megan Weir and Catherine Geiger of $600 each.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

