Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 10

TRESPASS: A resident on Cedar Street requested that a male juvenile be warned for trespassing on her porch. The officer spoke to the SRO at the high school who warned the student.

OVI: Megan Welborn, 30, of Piqua, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with prior conviction and speed limits in the area of 1500 block of West Main Street.

Sept. 11

POSSESSION: A officer cited Ramon Redmond, 43, of Dayton, as cited for possession of marijuana in the area of the overpass on West Main Street.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to exiting a business and for turn signal violation. The driver, Victoria Jacobs, 36, of Troy, was cited for driving under suspension, open container, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to the Dye Mill Road and East Main Street area for a traffic accident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the 100 block of Vincent Avenue for a criminal damage report.

SCHOOL BUS: A vehicle failed to stop for a school bus with flashing lights in the area of East Water Street.

Sept. 12

OVI: An officer responded to the 200 block of Elmwood Street on a hip-skip accident. The driver was charged with OVI and leaving the scene of an accident.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Dustin Bennett for an open container in the area of Grant Street.