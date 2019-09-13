WACO Field hosts 22nd annual fly-in

TROY — Historic vehicles of almost every kind will be on display at WACO Airfield next weekend, as part of the 22nd annual WACO Vintage Fly-In.

Starting Friday, Sept. 20, and ending Sunday, Sept. 22, this year’s fly-in will feature WACO aircraft, WWI planes, CareFlight, Dayton Ultralights, R/C plane demonstrations and much more. Historic cars and trucks will also be on display, as this year’s event also includes a car show that will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22.

As usual, public biplane rides will also be available all weekend during the fly-in.

“We’ve taken 2 year-olds, and we’ve taken 90 year-olds,” Executive Director Gretchen Hawk said. “Anybody who wants that open cockpit experience; it is awesome.”

Other attractions will include displays, exhibits and children’s activities, a candy drop, a silent auction and a parade of WACOs.

“Saturday is the biggest day,” Hawk said. “We’ll have kids’ activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and we’ll have a parade of WACOs.”

“On Sunday, there’s the car show,” she said. “We did it last year and it was very successful, so we’re doing it again and they’re planning on having more cars this year.”

Daily admission during the fly-in will be $6 for adults or $3 for students; weekend passes will be $10 for adults or $6 for students. Children 4 and under are free.

Additional sponsors for the event include Miami Valley Steel, William & Boss Jewelers, Mutual Federal, St. Mary’s Tool and Die, Unity National Bank, Arbogast Ford and Erwin Chrysler.

“I think it’s like 25 years they’ve been having them,” Hawk said. “This field is 21 years old this year, so they’ve been held here for about 21 years.”

“We had 61 airplanes last year,” Hawk said. “There’s one, they just call it the ‘D.’ It’s the only one left in existence, and he still flies it. That’s one of the more famous ones.”

More information on the fly-in can be found online at www.wacoairmuseum.org. In addition to the fly-in, the museum is also planning to start off a lecture series beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

“Thursday kicks off our lecture series,” Hawk said. “This speaker is Jim Charters, and he’s going to talk about breaking the enigma code.”

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file art Ian Butsch, 5, of Troy and his grandfather Dave Shires experience their first ride in an open-cockpit WACO during the 2018 WACO Fly-In at Historic WACO Field in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_Mike-Ullery-File-art-091518mju_waco_flyin1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file art Ian Butsch, 5, of Troy and his grandfather Dave Shires experience their first ride in an open-cockpit WACO during the 2018 WACO Fly-In at Historic WACO Field in Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file art Julia Leonhard, 2, of Troy test-flies an open cockpit pedal plane during the 2018 WACO Fly-In in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_Mike-Ullery-fileart-091518mju_waco_flyin2.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News file art Julia Leonhard, 2, of Troy test-flies an open cockpit pedal plane during the 2018 WACO Fly-In in Troy.