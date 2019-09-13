Portraits of Hope Project, Education Fair coming to UVMC Cancer Care Center

TROY– Free portrait sessions for cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their families are being offered by Premier Health and Laveck Photography during Portraits of Hope on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center’s Cancer Care Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A.

Hairstyles for patients and survivors will be provided by 937 Salon and Spa. Reservations are required for the free portraits and can be made at laveckphotography.weebly.com.

Portraits of Hope will also feature a community education fair highlighting resources for cancer patients and survivors.

Participants in the education fair include mvPTa Pet Therapy Dogs; chair massages by Versailles Massage and Nelly Cuddles; Maple Tree Cancer Alliance; Expressions of Hope; Pink Ribbon Girls; and Living with Lymphedema.

