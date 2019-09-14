Local producer returns to Miami Valley Veterans Museum

MIAMI VALLEY — Diana Spitler is returning to Miami Valley Veterans Museum for the Wednesday morning coffee on Oct. 2.

Spitler previously spoke at the coffee event with Marion Adams a year ago about the D-Day Invasion during World War II. This time, she will speak about Melvin Adams, who participated in the almost unheard mission of flying supplies from India into China over the Himalayan Mountains called “Flying the Hump.” Adams lived all his life in Miami County, enlisted in the Army Air Corp, becoming a radioman for the Air Transport Command during World War II. He was awarded the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. Adams has passed on, but his story is kept alive by a documentary produced by Spitler. Attendees will see a portion of this documentary and learn why those who flew the Hump can say that they can fly anything, anywhere, anytime.

Spitler produced three documentaries about her family’s participation in World War II. She also produced a promotional presentation for USS LST 325 that was viewed by the French Parliament.

Spitler was awarded the Philo T. Farnsworth Award for excellence in community programming from the Central States Region and is currently working on a project about the Korean, Vietnam, Cold War, and Enduring Freedom veterans. In addition, she is actively involved in bringing remembrance and honor to those who have served in the armed forces.

Come Wednesday, Oct. 2, to the Veterans Museum at 9 a.m. and learn about Adams’ missions and ways to preserve these incredible stories. Elevator available.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W Main St., Troy, located two blocks west of the square.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.