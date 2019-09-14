Calling Around Covington: Covington Christian Church offering up tasty treats

Now that it is mid-September and fall is in the air, don’t forget about the next Salad Luncheon at Covington Christian Church coming up this Friday, Sept. 20. The ladies of the CCC will be including some fall favorites, like pumpkin bars and spinach salad, along with their normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches and desserts. Serving times are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Covington Christian continues to have five tables full of salads and desserts for the public’s enjoyment.

To come to the Salad Luncheon, please use the basement entrance in the alley north of the church. Covington Christian is located at 115 N. Pearl Street. The building is handicap-accessible, and if additional assistance is needed, the ladies will be happy to help. It is a good opportunity to join your friends for wonderful food and fellowship. Servers, as always, will be available to assist if needed.

And mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 18, as the last of the Salad Luncheons for 2019. The church will have their Country Store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Homemade baked goods, crafts, candy, and apple dumplings will be available for purchase that day.

Speaking of apple dumplings, those are a specialty of the ladies of Covington Christian Church. They begin making homemade apple dumplings as soon as the apples are ready in the fall, and take it from your columnist, their dumplings are delicious! If you can’t wait until the Country Store on Oct. 18, you can go ahead and place your order for apple dumplings now. Just call the church office at (937) 473-3443 to reserve yours today. They will be available for pick-up at the September Salad Luncheon this Friday, or schedule a pick-up time during church office hours. For more information, call the church, and the apple dumplings are available in singles or by the dozen.

Covington Fire & Rescue is holding their annual Pork Chop Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13. The meal includes a delicious Winner’s pork chop, cole slaw, potatoes au gratin, a roll, cookie, and a drink. The price is $10, and the dinner is of course being held at Covington Fire & Rescue, 801 E. Broadway. You may dine in or carry out, and you must present your ticket when picking up your order. Although this dinner is almost a month away, the tickets are pre-sale only. So please see any member of Covington Fire & Rescue, or stop into the station to purchase your tickets in advance. If the members on duty are at the station, and not out on a run, they will sell you tickets. This dinner benefits the Fire & Rescue Department in purchasing items such as gear, safety equipment, and apparatus, just to name a few. CF&R would like to thank you for your continued support of their organization. They love serving our great community!

Lastly, the Covington Outreach Association recently started a new Food Support Program for Covington school children that includes extra food and snack support for this new school year. The way the program works is as follows. First, parents signed up their children up for the once-per-month food support program around the start of the school year. Children will only qualify for help using the current program guidelines for food assistance. When students picked up their school supplies in August, some children received food and snacks to help ensure they are receiving nutrition throughout their school day. There are children who may not qualify for the free lunch program, and their parents cannot afford to pay for daily lunch and snacks. The Covington Outreach Association feels it is important to do what they can to feed the children of our community. If you are interested in helping with this project, please send donations to the Covington Outreach Association (COA) at P.O. Box 125, Covington, OH 45318 and note “Food for School Children.” Thank you in advance for your support!

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

