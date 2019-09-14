Posted on by

Walking to end Alzheimer’s

Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, right, along with Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson, center, and state Representative Jena Powell, left, present a proclamation recognizing the fight to end Alzheimer’s during Saturday’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Prouty Plaza in Troy.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Hundreds turned out at Prouty Plaza in Troy on Saturday for the Walk to end Alzheimer’s event.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

