Troy PorchFest a big hit for Southwest Historic District

Terry Penkal performs during Saturday’s PorchFest in Troy

Terry Penkal performs during Saturday’s PorchFest in Troy


A crowd gathers in front of a porch in the Southwest Historic District to listen to one of nearly 30 music performances during Saturday’s PorchFest in Troy.


Dan Sage and Pete Price, who call themselves the Fairview Stringers, perform on South Short Street on Saturday.


Patti Haren, who along with her husband Pat, hosted one of the PorchFest venues, records the Fairview Stringers as they perform on Saturday


A PorchFest fan checks out the locations and times of Saturday performances throughout the Southwest Historic District and at Hayner Cultural Center.


Piqua twin brothers Justin and Jared Younce, widely known as ReFlektion, drew a large crowd onto “their” porch during Saturday’s PorchFest event in Troy


Home “base” for Saturday’s inaugural PorchFest event was the Troy Hayner Cultural Center


Paul Nelson of Slow Rise Music, left, demonstrates an Indian Flute in his booth at Troy Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday


Myla Kinder, 11, of Troy watches as Judy Ross of Premier Health in Troy, spins the wheel to determine what prize is waiting for Kinder.


