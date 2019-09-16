Health Partners extending hours

TROY — Starting in October, Health Partners Free Clinic will be changing their scheduled hours to include a longer walk-in clinic on Thursdays.

Health Partners, Miami County’s sole, free health clinic, currently operates with two weekly walk-ins, Monday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m., with scheduled appointments throughout the rest of the week. Recently, though, the clinic has seen an influx in people walking in during appointment hours needing to be treated and has had such large crowds during their scheduled walk-ins that the availability of non-scheduled access needs drew concern.

“That’s one great thing about a locally-run, grass-roots funded nonprofit; we are able to adapt to the changing needs of our community. We saw there was an increasing need for ambulatory healthcare in the area, and we wanted to do all we could to better serve Miami County,” said Health Partners Free Clinic’s Executive Director Justin Coby.

Health Partners Free Clinic is located at 1300 N. County Rd 25-A in Troy, and is open Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a walk-in Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.; Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the new extended walk in starting at 1 p.m.; and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed the first Friday of every month).

For more information on the clinic and the services it provides, visit www.healthpartnersclinic.org, or call the clinic during operating hours at (937) 332-0894.