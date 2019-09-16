Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 27

• Tony’s Bada Bing, LLC, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is Level II Food Safety Certified (Managerial). Have an individual obtain the certification.

The bar and kitchen hand sinks were observed without disposable hand towels. Obtain disposable hand towels.

Critical: The internal surfaces of the ice machine were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

Corrected during inspection; Critical; Repeat: At the time of inspection, the chemical sanitizing warewashing machine was observed with 0 ppm of chlorine. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, a new bottle of chlorine was obtained, which resulted in the concentration returning to normal.

Critical: Multiple food containers in the kitchen were observed with food debris build-up.

Critical: In the low-boy reach-in prep cooler and tall reach-in cooler, food items were observed not date marked. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge date marked the food items.

Critical: In the kitchen, an abundance of flies were observed. At the end of the night, ensure garbage is removed and the kitchen is kept clean and dry.

Multiple utensil storage containers in the kitchen area were observed with food debris build-up. Remove the utensils and clean. When returning the utensils back to the storage containers, ensure the handles are facing up.

Critical: In the low-boy reach-in cooler, Bella containers were observed being used to store food. Cease use of Bella containers and only use food grade containers or bags.

Repeat: In the kitchen, the interior and exterior surfaces of cold holding units and shelving units were observed with food debris build-up.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual who is certified in Level I Food Safety. An individual needs to be on hand at all times who is either Level I or Level II Food Safety Certified.

• The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co., 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — Multi-use utensils in the wheeled cart were observed scattered. Store facing one way with the handles accessible.

Observed non-commercial freezers and mixer. Replace with commercial.

Observed cutting boards with scratching and scoring. Discard or resurface.

• Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — Corrected during inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food items in the walk-in cooler and then in the line prep cooler were observed without date markings. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge began the process of date marking the food.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: TCS food items in the walk-in cooler and then the line prep cooler were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge began the process of discarding the food.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: In the outside storage shed, chemicals were observed being stored above single-serve items. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge moved the chemicals to another location.

In the walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Store at least 6 inches off the floor.

The lid storage container above the dishmachine, along with the bottle storage containers on the dry good storage cart, was observed with food debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

The following surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. The chip/bread cart located on the line 2. The fryer cart 3. The sides of the hard top grills 4. The exterior surfaces of the coolers located on the line 5. The back prep area dry goods cart 6. The shelving units on the cooking line 7. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler.

At the time of inspection, the dishmachine drain was observed in disrepair or clogged resulting in the backing up of water. person in charge ceased use of the primary dishmachine (secondary dishmachine is on premises and being used).

• Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — Corrected during inspection; Critical: Containers of parmesan cheese and garlic cheese on the front counter adjacent to the pizza was observed being held at room temperature. If containers state “keep refrigerated” or “refrigerate after opening,” maintain food item in cooler. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge discarded both containers.

The shelving units above the three compartment sink were observed with rust build-up. Replace.

The shelving units in the walk-in cooler were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Also, the top surface of the cabinet around the Speedy Freeze was observed with syrup and dust debris build-up.

Aug. 28

• Heywood Elementary School, 260 Ridge Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hook Elementary School, 729 W. Trade Square, Troy — The plumbing beneath second compartment of the three-compartment sink was observed leaking water. Repair or replace.

• Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; Critical: The hot water sanitizing warewashing machine plate surface sanitizing temperature was observed reaching 156 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the hot water was adjusted and the dishmachine reached the minimum 160-degree plate surface sanitizing temperature.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: In the serving area, observed half-n-half being stored in ice and holding at 51 degrees. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the half-n-half was discarded. Ensure the half-n-half, if requires refrigeration, is kept in a mechanical cooler or time stamped and then discarded after four hours.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: In the bar, ice was observed being used as an exterior coolant for ice cubes in plastic containers. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge removed the containers and discarded the ice.

The cutting boards on the prep coolers located on the line were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Multiple shelving units and then the top of the hot holding unit, above line prep cooler, were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up.

Multiple floor tiles throughout the kitchen were observed cracked and in disrepair. Replace any floor tiles that are in disrepair. Ensure the subfloor is in good repair prior to replacing floor tiles.

• Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Corrected during inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food items in the both reach-in freezers and walk-in cooler were observed uncovered. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge began the process of covering the food items.

Corrected during inspection; Critical; Repeat: Raw food items in the walk-in cooler were observed being stored above ready-to-eat vegetables. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge moved the raw food items to another location.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Raw food items in the prep cooler were observed being handled with the same bowl. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge obtained two other bowls.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Containers of brown rice and egg rolls were observed being out at room temperature. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge discarded the brown rice and reheated the egg rolls.

Food items in the walk-in cooler were observed being stored on the floor. Place items at least 6 inches off the floor.

Observed wet wash cloths being stored on the prep tables. Ensure any wet wiping cloth is stored in an EPA regulated sanitizer.

The storage container storing the knives and other utensils adjacent to the freezer near the three-compartment sink was observed with food debris build-up.

Corrected during inspection; Critical; Repeat: Sterilite containers and other nonfood grade containers and bags were observed being used to store food. Cease use of grocery bags, sterilite containers and other nonfood grade containers to store food. person in charge stated he is in the process of replacing the containers.

• K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, one pan of raw hamburger was observed being stored above a pan of intact beef. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge switched the two pans of beef.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Beneath the chemical sanitizing warewashing machine, working containers of chemicals were observed without labels. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the working containers were labeled.

Aug. 29

• Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Corrected during inspection: In the sushi bar area, the handwashing sink was observed without disposable hand towels. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge placed disposable hand towels at the hand sink.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: The raw food on the prep line was observed being handled with the same utensil and bowl. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge placed multiple utensils and bowls in the top section of the prep cooler.

Critical: Multiple stored utensils along with interior surfaces of food equipment and containers were observed with food debris build-up. Also, the internal surface of the ice bin, located in the serving station, was observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Observed a kitchen employee not sanitizing food storage pans after washing and before placing them in storage. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge instructed the person in charge to sanitize the pans.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the chemical sanitizing warewashing machine was observed with a chlorine sanitizing solution concentration of 0.0 ppm. Cease use of the dishmachine and ensure the three-compartment sink is used to clean and sanitize.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: Raw shelled eggs were observed being held at room temperature. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge discarded the eggs.

Critical: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. Ensure items are date marked if they are being held over 24 hour.

Corrected during inspection; Critical: The following items were observed not time stamped: 1. The sushi at the sushi bar 2. The cold food items on the cold buffet 3. The pastries on the dessert buffet 4. The rice at the sushi bar. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge discarded all the food items.

The walk-in freezer was observed with a fan unit in disrepair resulting in ice build-up. Have the unit repaired or replace. Ensure ice does not come in contact with the food.

Food items in the walk-in freezer were observed uncovered. Cover.

Cooking and serving utensils in the storage bins at the end of the dishmachine were observed scattered. Reorganize to ensure they are facing one way with the handles accessible.

Cooking and serving utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up.

Critical: Sterilite containers were observed being used to store ready-to-eat food items. Remove sterilite containers or place food grade bags in the sterilite containers.

Critical: Multiple hand strainers were observed in disrepair. Upon making the person in charge aware of this, the person in charge discarded the hand strainers.

The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with either food or dust debris build-up: 1. The exterior and interior surfaces of equipment 2. The shelving units throughout the kitchen.