TIPP CITY — Dr. Jessica Lindamood, a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, has joined the HealthPark Dentistry team and is accepting new patients.

Lindamood grew up in Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and Doctor of Dental Surgery. She is now a proud Buckeye for life! Lindamood loves being a part of the field of dentistry and is committed to helping her patients take pride in their oral health, no matter where along their journey she meets them.

Lindamood married her wonderful husband, Gus, in the summer of 2016. Together, they have an adorable Great Dane named Ted. In her spare time, she loves to read, listen to live music, and hang out with her pup. In the fall, she and her husband love to attend OSU football games and cheer on their Buckeyes!

HealthPark Dentistry welcomes Dr. Jessica Lindamood!

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_Jessica-Lindamood.jpg