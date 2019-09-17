Semi crash leaves trail of Pepsi products

PIQUA — A mid-morning crash on southbound I-75 left a semi driver with only minor injuries but a mess needing cleaned on the highway.

Piqua medics and rescue were dispatched to southbound I-75 just after 11 a.m. on the report of a semi crash. Units arrived to find a semi tractor had rear-ended another semi. The driver of the first truck suffered minor injuries and was transported by Piqua Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical Center.

One of the trailers was hauling a load of Pepsi products which were scattered for yards down the southbound lanes of the highway. Large wreckers and cleanup crews were called to the scene.

Both Piqua and Fletcher fire departments were dispatched back to the scene around 2 p.m. to hose spilled Pepsi products off the highway.

All southbound lanes were closed to traffic as the cleanup progressed. Northbound lanes were slowed following the crash but soon opened and traffic began to flow smoothly.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pepsi products lay strewn along southbound I-75 in Piqua following a crash near the 83 mile marker on Tuesday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_091719mju_crash_i75-1.jpg Pepsi products lay strewn along southbound I-75 in Piqua following a crash near the 83 mile marker on Tuesday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

