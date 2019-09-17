Council OK’s fire equipment donations

TROY — Troy City Council approved to donate surplus EMS equipment to Edison State Community College at its regular meeting on Monday.

According to the committee report, the fire department identified surplus EMS equipment that can no longer be used nor sold to another department. The equipment can be used and donated to Edison State Community College for its EMS program. The following equipment is being considered to be donated: two Stryker cots with mattress and straps, one cot mattress, two full backboards with straps and blocks, two pedi backboards, two KED immobilization devices and one traction splint.

A 1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport and 600 various chairs are also deemed as surplus and has a value of $1,000 or more. If approved, those items will be listed on GovDeals.com

Council approved the final record plan for a planned development at Troy Christian School at 700 S. Dorset Road. The new Arbogast Performing Arts Center will be located on the property. The development was approved by the Troy Planning Commission.

Council also approved the final plan recommendation and dedication of right of way for the Heritage Village at Troy Country Club subdivision. The plan contains 22 building lots on 9.18 acres with 1.075 acres of right-of-way for two streets — Robinson Way and Legacy Court. There will be fees-in-lieu of dedication green/park space paid to the city. The Troy Planning Commission approved the final plat.

Council also approved the final acceptance of 18.102 acres from Staunton Township in regards to the Riverside Drive annexation.

At the meeting, council was introduced to the new members of the Mayor’s Youth Council. The following students will serve on the council: Caden Francis, Sylar Combs, Skyler Shepherd, Kaylin Hedrick, Chloe Dodd, Brayden Frantz, Anna Carroll, Ethan Barhorst, William Twiss, Maile Romberger, Carson Sentman and Sleiman Rajab.

Mayor Michael Beamish recognized Richard and Carol Mohr for their recycling efforts with the Rumpke’s “Look Who’s Recycling” gift bag.

During public comments, Lester Conard asked what happened to the city of Troy’s recyclables since it has been reported by “60 Minutes” that China no longer accepts U.S. plastics and recyclables.

“My concern is that we pay $17 a month for recycling, is it getting recycled? Or is it just getting thrown away somewhere?” Conard said.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington told Conard the city’s contract with Rumpke requires materials collected to be recycled. He said Rumpke is now more stringent on what items are collected in the toters due to the recent global shift in demand for the materials.

“We will continue to re-educate our citizens as they go forward. We have no reason to believe Rumpke is not following through. They have their own recycling in-house, they do have some facilities that do it,” Titterington said.

“I was just wondering. Seventeen dollars is $17,” Conard said.

Titterington later reported that the city’s leaf pick-up schedule is almost complete. Titterington said due to the later leaf pattern, pick-up will begin later in the season and will begin in November into the end of the year or possibly into January.

Beamish noted the Sculptures on the Square statues were enjoyed by the residents and visitors to Troy. The sculptures were removed on Monday.

Council member Robin Oda asked if there was any word on what happened to one of the statues that was damaged. Titterington said they believe someone leaned or pulled on it and bent it. Titterington said he believes the statue can be repaired.

Council member John Terwilliger said last Saturday’s Porchfest event sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center was a success and hopes it returns to downtown Troy next year.

Council members John Schweser and Brock Heath were not in attendance.

In other news:

• Annual fall cleanup of Rosehill and Riverside cemeteries will begin on Oct. 2. Residents are asked to remove all items on gravesites by Oct. 1. New decorations can be placed starting Nov. 1.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

