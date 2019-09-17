Dump truck overturns, spills load

A large dump truck rests on its side after overturning at the intersection of County Road 25-A and Farrington Road on Tuesday afternoon. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver lost control, possibly due to a mechanical failure, as he attempted to stop at the intersection. The driver was not injured. Clean up of the load of topsoil took more than an hour.
