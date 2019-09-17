Several hit/skip crashes lead to DUI arrest

PIQUA — A series of hit-skip crashes and alleged reckless driving led to the arrest of a Piqua resident on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began when the suspect allegedly stuck two vehicles on North Main Street at Riverside Drive. Several callers to Miami County 911 reported the crashes. Minutes later other callers reported a vehicles driving recklessly on Caldwell Street. Callers stated that the vehicle was driving in the median and over curbs.

Piqua Police responded and quickly located the suspect, identified by Deputy Chief Marty Grove as William Stone, 50.

Stone was taken to the Miami County Jail where he is charged with OVI – In Excess, Reckless Operation, two counts of hit/skip, and Left of Center.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.

The incident remains under investigation by Piqua Police.

Doug Kerrigan of Bushnells Towing spreads floor dry to soak up fluids left by a vehicle involved in several hit-skip crashes in Piqua on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_091719mju_crash_northstreet.jpg Doug Kerrigan of Bushnells Towing spreads floor dry to soak up fluids left by a vehicle involved in several hit-skip crashes in Piqua on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

Reach Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved