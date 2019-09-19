Frame Mill Gallery, Country Flower Bin form West Milton Inn Gift Gallery

WEST MILTON — Two beloved local businesses have joined forces, closing their old locations and opening as the new West Milton Inn Gift Gallery at 136 N. Miami Street.

Frame Mill Gallery owner Michael Grant and Country Flower Bin owner Sandy Bridenbaugh opened the new store a few weeks ago, after several months of intense planning and renovations work.

“We have worked our tails off,” Grant said. “It’s a beautiful historic building that’s being used again. I own it, and she leases part of the store. We used to be the Frame Mill Gallery. We’re now the West Milton Inn Gift Gallery.”

The new store offers a wide variety of unique gift items and services like custom floral arrangements and picture framing. Pottery, paintings, coffees, teas, candy, unique Christmas gifts, embroidered stockings, French soaps, farmhouse furniture, candles, clothing by Kaleidoscope Dyes and swarovski crystal are all available at the new location. Grant also provides custom sign-making and t-shirt printing services, and Britenbaugh creates custom floral arrangements for The Country Flower Bin.

“I used to have a shop about four miles north of Laura,” Britenbaugh said. “A lot of people will recognize the name of that.”

“I do both dried and silk flower arrangements, or wreaths,” she said.

Grant has been doing custom framing since he took over the Frame Mill Gallery from its original owner. “I bought the store a year ago,” Grant said. “The business was the Frame Mill Gallery owned by Greg Rogers. They did it for 40 years.”

“I do all of the embroidery work, the t-shirts and picture framing,” he said.

Local artists are also welcome to sell their work on consignment at the store, which already offers paintings by Tab Lankford, Logan Rogers, the late Shelton Netzley and others. “Our feature artist is Tom Boyd out of Tipp City,” Grant said.

Originally built in 1844, the store’s historic building provides a great background for art on display, and could even be considered a piece of artwork itself. “Originally, it was a restaurant,” Grant said. “We have our own parking lot; a lot of people don’t realize that.”

The building even includes a spectacular private waterfall at the back of the property, which Grant intends to eventually open up to the public. “For liability reasons, the waterfall on the property is private,” he said. “We are going to be re-doing the stairs and things over the next few years.”

The West Milton Inn Gift Gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. “It’s small town, it’s community, it’s just a nice place to be,” Grant said. “It’s personal. We know a lot of our customers by name.”

Frame Mill Gallery owner Michael Grant and Country Flower Bin owner Sandy Bridenbaugh recently opened the West Milton Inn Gift Gallery. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_West-Milton-gift-gallery-2-inside.jpg Frame Mill Gallery owner Michael Grant and Country Flower Bin owner Sandy Bridenbaugh recently opened the West Milton Inn Gift Gallery. For the Miami Valley Today The new West Milton Inn Gift Gallery recently opened at 136 N. Miami Street in West Milton after undergoing renovation work. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_West-Milton-gift-gallery.jpg The new West Milton Inn Gift Gallery recently opened at 136 N. Miami Street in West Milton after undergoing renovation work. For the Miami Valley Today

West Milton Inn Gift Gallery opens after renovation