Troy Rec hosts annual ‘Day of Gratitude’

TROY — The Troy Rec will host its third annual “Day of Gratitude” by opening up their doors to the entire community to thank them for their support this Sunday.

The Troy Rec will honor the community as a whole from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the center, located at 11. N. Market Street. The event will feature free food, family activities such as inflatables, games, open game room and give-aways throughout the afternoon.

Kelly Snyder, Executive Director of the The Rec, said the organization was looking for a way to thank the community for supporting the youth center by starting the annual Day of Gratitude event. The organization has recognized first responders and teachers in years prior.

“This year we decided to honor the whole community because we’ve had such incredible support over the years and we wanted to thank the community as a whole,” Snyder said.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in attending and is not restricted to Troy residents.

The youth center, which first opened in 1941, offers free youth programs after school as well as its Smart Start preschool and before and after school programs for children.

“Most of our programs are completely free for kids through donations and sponsors,” Snyder said.

Snyder said new programs have been added to the long list of opportunities children and students of all ages can enjoy. Snyder said a free “Cooking Club” will begin this fall for students in grades 6-12. The Rec is partnering with the Ohio State University extension office to offer the classes. The center also offers a free fitness class called “Trojan Fitness Trials” held twice a week. Other upcoming events includes the Oct. 25 Halloween dance and party for students. The Rec also offers special hours and opportunities to high school aged students.

The Rec’s successful fundraiser “Ninja Obstacle Challenge” will return on Nov. 1-2. The open gym will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 for $10 per child. The Challenge will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 with more details to be released.

For more information about the Troy Rec and its programs, rentals and recreation opportunities including Zumba and dance classes, visit www.troyrec.com.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

