DAR chapter announces essay contests

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County students in grades fifth through 12 are invited to participate in essay contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. All students in a public, private or parochial school, or those who are home schooled, are eligible.

The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter of the DAR coordinates the essay contests in Miami and Shelby counties.

The American History Essay Contest is open to students in grades fifth through eighth. It was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s history and learn about a particular historical topic.

One American History essay at each grade level will be selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition. All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Chapter winners will receive a winner’s certificate and bronze medal.

The Christopher Columbus Essay Contest is open to students in grades ninth through 12. Since 1996, the national society has joined with the National Italian American Foundation to sponsor this annual national essay contest.

One Christopher Columbus essay is selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition. All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Chapter winners will receive a winner’s certificate and monetary award of $50.

Judging is based on historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of material, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 11. Additional information, including guidelines and a list of reading resources for both contests, is available by contacting Mary Knapke at DARessaycontests@gmail.com.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.