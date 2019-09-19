Mainstreet Piqua seeks donations for holiday decorations

PIQUA — The Mainstreet Piqua Beautification Committee has plans to amplify the decorations on the Gazebo due to the removal of the large evergreen tree that has served as the community Christmas tree.

The committee had planned to replace the tree, but discovered the significant infrastructure under the area, including electric and water lines, likely killed the tree and would impair the growth of a new tree.

“Downtown Piqua is already beautiful during the holiday season and this year it will look even more spectacular!” said Mainstreet Piqua Executive Director Lorna Swisher.

According to Swisher, the the new gazebo decorations will include lush roping, new wreaths, enhanced lighting and beautiful bows.

“The gazebo serves as the focal point of the downtown during the holiday season and the new decorations will further enhance the beauty of the area,” she said.

Additionally, the large evergreen just north of the Don Gentile statue, next to 311 Draft House, will receive a full set of white lights to balance out the enhanced decorations on the gazebo.

The beautification committee is also working with the property owners at the intersection of Spring and Ash streets to decorate the large evergreen trees that serve as a gateway to the downtown area. The trees will be decorated with white lights that will highlight the appearance of the area and provide a beautiful entrance into the Piqua community, she said.

The Mainstreet Piqua Beautification Committee is seeking the community’s help to purchase the new roping and additional lights. Tax deductible donations may be mailed to Friends of Mainstreet Piqua, P.O. Box 1703, Piqua, OH 45356.

For more information about the fundraising campaign, call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.