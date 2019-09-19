Piqua Community Foundation awards grants

PIqUa —The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded G. William Hartzell grants to 15 organizations that serve Piqua residents. The grants, totaling $42,000, were made from the fund established by the late G. William “Bill” Hartzell with a bequest from his estate. Bill Hartzell was instrumental in continuing the Hartzell family businesses in Piqua for many years and was a generous supporter of the Piqua community.

Randi Pearson, chair of the donor advisory committee for the fund, presented grants to representatives of the organizations who were assembled at the YWCA in Piqua. Organizations receiving grants for 2019 were:

• Child Care Choices, Inc. — Congregation Anshe Emeth

• Forest Hill Cemetery and Arboretum — Friends of Mainstreet Piqua, Inc.

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library — Health Partners Free Clinic

• Johnston Farm and Indian Agency — Miami County Dental Clinic

• Piqua Compassion Network — Piqua Parents As Teachers

• Protecting Our Water Ways — Salvation Army of Piqua

• Troy-Miami County Library Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

• United Way of Miami County — Young Life of the Upper Miami Valley

Organizations interested in receiving this grant next year can download a simple application form which will be posted on The foundation’s website in early 2020.

For more information, contact Karen Wendeln at (937) 615-9080.