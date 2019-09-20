Dayton man arrested after pursuit

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was arrested on several felony charges after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post on a high speed chase through Shelby and Miami counties in a stolen mini van in the early morning hours on Friday.

Dyllen Redding, 28, of Dayton, is currently incarcerated at Miami County Jail. He awaits arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court.

Around 3 a.m., Redding led state troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate-75 north around State Route 55 after an attempted traffic stop for a marked lanes violation. According to the press release, Redding shut off the van’s headlights and eluded troopers on the interstate, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Redding allegedly stole the 2011 silver Dodge minivan from Key Chrysler dealership in Xenia.

Redding was charged with OVI, fleeing and eluding, and other related charges after the pursuit ended when Redding took off after abandoning the vehicle.

Other charges are pending.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

