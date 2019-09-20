Commissioners award plaza project

This week, the Board of Miami County Commissioners held a kickoff meeting for community leaders invited to participate in the Miami County Complete Count Committee, which has the goal of encouraging local residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 Census. Director Rich Osgood of the Miami County Department of Development went over the importance of participating in the Census, including providing an accurate population count to maintain proper representation in Congress, as well as to qualify for various grant funding opportunities. The 2020 Census mailings for Ohio are expected to go out in March, but residents can also complete the Census online this year after receiving the mailing.

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners awarded the next phase of courthouse plaza improvements to Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown this week, excepting a bid withdrawal from the first lowest bidder for the project.

E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos originally provided the lowest bid for the construction of the improvements to the site with a base bid of approximately $2,809,960 and bids of $66,900 and $79,990 for alternates 1 and 2, respectively. The alternates on the project include more waterproofing and then use of brick pavers, but only alternate 1, which includes additional waterproofing, was approved on Thursday.

On Thursday, the commissioners approved for E. Lee Construction to withdraw their bid. After a scope review meeting held on Sept. 5, the contractor noticed a mathematical error and requested the withdrawal. E. Lee Construction completed the initial demolition of the site at a cost not to exceed $689,990 as part of the renovation project for the site.

Outdoor Enterprises provided the second lowest bid with a base bid of $2,948,000. On Thursday, the commissioners approved the base bid of $2,948,000 and the bid for alternate 1 of $84,000 for a total cost not to exceed $3,032,000.

“I think we’re going to be very happy with them,” Commissioner Jack Evans said about Outdoor Enterprises.

Commissioner Greg Simmons reiterated Evans’ sentiment, complimenting the past work of Outdoor Enterprises.

“This new project is going to be something I think we’re all going to be proud of,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “It’s going to be done in front of an iconic courthouse.”

The overall design for the new proposed courthouse plaza, created by Garmann Miller Architects, includes one fountain, which would be located at the front of the courthouse, walkways with pavers that mimic the floors inside the courthouse, and more green space. The design also relocates the county law enforcement memorial to be closer to the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

In other news:

The commissioners approved the Miami County Auditor and IT Department to negotiate a contract with Cincinnati Bell Telephone Services for the county’s telecommunications systems upgrade project. Cincinnati Bell is the same contractor the state of Ohio has used for their telephone services for the past seven years.

Later on, the commissioners approved a quote from Rieck Services of Dayton to install a new HVAC system at the Miami County Animal Shelter at a cost not to exceed $8,547. Director Chris Johnson of the Operations and Facilities Department said the current system has exceeded its lifespan.

The commissioners also approved the exterior painting of the county’s Harrison Street Building A. Skinner Painting of Piqua will complete the work at a cost not to exceed $3,585.

They then approved the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado truck from Joe Johnson Chevrolet of Troy for the Operations and Facilities Department at a cost not to exceed approximately $26,818.

Miami County Commissioners award plaza project

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

