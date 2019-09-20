Country Day’s Market coming to Casstown

CASSTOWN — A Piqua native is returning to the area to help throw a pop-up artisan market called the Country Day’s Market to showcase local artisans and makers on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Lostcreek Memory Barn.

Victoria King, who currently lives in New York, is running the event with her mother, Susan King, after participating in similar events in New York and Chicago.

“I wanted to do the same thing in Ohio that I do in New York,” King said.

King graduated from Lehman Catholic High School and later the Illinois Institute of Art, where she studied fashion design, a passion of hers that has been a part of her life since she was a kid.

“I started designing clothes in kindergarten,” King said. She said she would mail the designs to her aunt, who one time created clothing from King’s designs. “I knew from kindergarten that I wanted to go into fashion design.”

At the Illinois Institute of Art, she took a leather course, and what she learned later inspired her to make a handbag for her mother. That then morphed into designing handbags, wallets, and other accessories around women’s needs, such as wallets and accessories that fit into women’s pockets.

King has participated in pop-up craft fairs for Small Business Saturday events, as well as in Renegade Craft fairs in New York, selling her handmade leather goods. She has been selling them since May 2017.

“They’re all sustainable and locally made in New York City,” King said.

Visitors to the Country Day’s Market will find her line of leather goods, along with goods from approximately 30 other vendors.

“We have a lot of home decor,” King said. “We have wood signs. We have cement art.”

Other handmade goods like jewelry, soaps, and honey will also be available at the Country Day’s Market. Described as more than just a shopping event, there will also be food trucks at the event, along with WhiteLilli Photography providing pumpkin patch mini photo shoots and Kasey Anderson doing caricature drawings.

“We have also pumpkins and mums — things to get ready for fall,” King said. “We’re just really hoping that people can have a nice Sunday.”

The Country Day’s Market will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Lostcreek Memory, located at 3360 North State Route 589 in Casstown.

Follow the Country Day’s Market on Facebook and Instagram @countrydaysmarket for information and updates on vendors. To see King’s line of leather goods, visit vk-victoriaking.com.

Market to showcase local artisans

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Country Day’s Market vendors include: • Rags, Scraps, & Stitches by Cindy Lillicrap: Handmade items and zilis oil • vK. by Victoria King: Leather goods, jewelry, notebooks, and more • Lostcreek Creations: Soaps, bath bombs • Bushel & a Peck: Wood signs, home decor, apparel • McGuffey Herb & Spice Co.: Herbs, spices, teas • WhiteLilli Photography: Pumpkin patch mini photo shoots • Amanda Paulus: Hats, feed sack bags, coin purses • Tin Roof Mobile Foods • Lovena’s Greenhouse: Mums • Arly’s Bee-ing Creative: Machine embroidery, sewing, painting • Two Sister’s Crafting: Homemade goods, seasonal decorations • Joannie Copeland: Keychains, jewelry, magnets, crafts • Chris Hutson: Cement art • Janice Rose: Scentsy • Julie Moore: Signs, candles, plants, accessories • Megan Pettit: Lipsense • Rebecca & Madison Moore: Slime, bracelets • Susan King: Home grown pumpkins • Pam’s $5 Paparazzi: Paparazzi accessories • Kasey Anderson: Caricature drawings, comics • Mendy Bashore: Thirty-One • Anderson Family Farms: Microgreen’s • Duley’s Honey: Honey, pollen, beeswax, honey sticks, lotion, bar soap • Cumberland Kettle Corn: Kettle corn • Kona Ice: Shaved ice • Jewelry By Darleen • Anita Marshall & Lori Hall: Baked goods, candy, sugar scrubs, ornaments

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

