Bradford names court

Bradford High School has named its Homecoming court. The crowning will be at 6:30 p.m. before the game on Friday, Sept. 27. The homecoming dance will be Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked.” Court members, front row, from left to right, include Erica Gaynor, Mercedes Smith, Caroline Gleason, Kaitlynne Reineke, and Jessica Roth. Back row, Kegan Fair, Gaven Trevino, EJ Jones, Jay Roberts, and Wyatt Spangler.