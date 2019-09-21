UHart Alumni Association honors Luries

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The recipients of the 2019 University of Hartford Anchor Awards, the most prestigious award presented by the University of Hartford Alumni Association, have been announced. They include Troy residents Leib and Barbara (Hartt) Lurie of Troy, among others.

The recipients will be honored on Friday, Oct. 18 , as part of the University’s Hawktober Homecoming & Family Weekend. The event, to be held at the 1877 Club on the UHart campus at 200 Bloomfield Avenue in West Hartford, will feature a cocktail hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a dinner and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by contacting Brittany Schultz by phone at (860) 768.2412 or email at bschultz@hartford.edu.

The Anchor Awards were established to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves by achieving the highest level of professional and community accomplishments, and who possess absolute standards of integrity and character to positively reflect and enhance the prestige of the University of Hartford.

Barbara and Leib Lurie are co-founders of Kids Read Now (KRN), a nonprofit organization working to eradicate the summer reading slide for K–3 students. Expanding nationwide, KRN will deliver 700,000 books to nearly 100,000 students from New York to Alaska in 2020.

A serial entrepreneur, Leib Lurie helped take two companies public, then started and sold five others. The most recent was One Call Now, the nation’s largest notification service delivering millions of messages that matter every day.

He pioneered and managed the development and global deployment of wireless handheld systems and applications for over 2,000 companies while holding senior positions at divisions of Cisco, Honeywell, Motorola, and Pitney Bowes. Leib Lurie holds multiple patents in communications and logistics systems. He earned both bachelor’s, in 1976, and master’s degrees, in 1981, from the Barney School of Business, studying communication, marketing, and finance.

Barbara Lurie attended The Hartt School (1974-75, 1978-79). She subsequently received a master’s in Pedagogy from Trinity College, with endorsements for reading, gifted and special eduation.

She taught K–12 students for many years: introducing musical theater, humor, and rhyming elements to scaffold fluency to comprehension: the pedagogical backbone for Kids Read Now.

Provided photo Barbara and Leib Lurie of Troy will receive the 2019 University of Hartford Anchor Awards, the most prestigious award presented by the University of Hartford Alumni Association, on Oct. 18. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/09/web1_Lurie-HS.jpg Provided photo Barbara and Leib Lurie of Troy will receive the 2019 University of Hartford Anchor Awards, the most prestigious award presented by the University of Hartford Alumni Association, on Oct. 18.