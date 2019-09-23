Barclay’s building gets some TLC

Rob Werst and Shane McKenna of Brian Bros. Painting and Restoration are hard at work, several stories in the air, on the Barclay’s building in downtown Piqua on Monday working on giving the building a new paint job while also doing some restoration work.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

Rob Werst and Shane McKenna of Brian Bros. Painting and Restoration are hard at work, several stories in the air, on the Barclay’s building in downtown Piqua on Monday working on giving the building a new paint job while also doing some restoration work. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.