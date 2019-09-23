Walking with the mayor

Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds and City Manager Gary Huff meet with resident of Piqua ‘s 2nd Ward during Hinds’ Walk With The Mayor on Monday. Residents met at the William Pitsenbarger statue for this month’s walk. Hinds makes regular walks through the neighborhoods of Piqua to hear concerns and ideas from Piqua residents.

