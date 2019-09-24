Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 12

MISSING MEDS: The reporting party stated she is missing two prescriptions from the area of 700 block of Market Street.

Sept. 13

TRESPASSING: A former employee was warned to not to return to Conagra Foods.

GRAFFITI: A report of criminal damaging was filed at 518 E. Water Street at Spinnaker Coating. The graffiti was photographed and report filed.

FRAUD: A resident reported a voicemail was left on her phone in regards to having papers needed to be served. The call back number was found to be a business number that was being skimmed by scammers. The resident was advised not to engage the scammers in conversation or give them any information or money.

Sept. 14

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 300 block of W. Market Street for an assist squad call. A male was revived by the Troy medics by using Narcan. The male was transported to the hospital and charged with inducing panic.

JUVENILE ISSUE: An officer responded to the 300 block of S. Walnut on a report of a juvenile male who threatened his father with a firearm. The juvenile was arrested on multiple charges and incarcerated.

DAMAGE: A criminal damage report was filed in the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

CHILD ISSUE: An officer responded to Walmart on a child abuse complaint. A 3 year-old female was left alone in the store. The mother was located and charges may be pending.

Sept. 15

THEFT: An officer responded to the Smart Stop Self Storage facility on Kings Chapel Road on a report of breaking and entering.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of W. Water and N. Oxford Street. The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI. The driver was charged with OVI, OVI over .08 and left of center and released to a sober family member.

FOUND PROPERTY: A suitcase was recovered and placed in property. The suitcase was located in the 1000 block of Stonyridge.

Sept. 16

PURSUIT: Officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Street to assist Piqua in locating a stolen vehicle and suspect. The suspect was located and arrested on a warrant after a foot pursuit. The subject was charged with obstructing official business. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner.

DRUGS LOCATED: An officer responded to the area of 1350 Imperial Court for a disturbance. The couple stated that they were not arguing, but talking loudly. After they were released from the scene, suspected drugs were located nearby in a camp in a wooded area behind the apartments. The officer collected the drugs and placed them in evidence to be destroyed.

*Due to the county’s Public Access and CourtView database being updated, names of those who have been cited for offenses are unavailable unless provided by the arresting agency.