Supporters break ground for APAC

TROY — A gift for the whole community and Upper Miami Valley region, community members and donors broke ground on the multi-million dollar Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, or APAC, will be a 39,000-square-foot facility featuring a 1,200 seat auditorium located on the Troy Christian Schools campus on Dorset Road.

In 2014, Troy Christian Schools began its “Enlarge the Tent” campaign with the vision of a performing arts center being the last piece added to its campus.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Wilber said the groundbreaking ceremony for the APAC “is a dream come true.”

“This is a moment that is a dream come true and to be allowed to be part of Troy Christian Schools for 39 years as a superintendent has been an honor — this is the last part of the dream that we started 30 years ago,” Wilber said. “To see this happen is just an absolute thrill to my heart and to many of you that have been praying for this day as well. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to welcome you to this ground breaking and to see what God has done in 15 months of raising of funds (which) is a miracle.”

Wilber said the APAC will not only impact the next generation of students, but the entire region with its events and opportunities. Wilber gave an invocation, which thanked donors and those who prayed for the project over the years.

Dave and Linda Arbogast, the namesake of the center, pledged the first $2 million to the project.

On Tuesday, Dave Arbogast said the venue will be a gathering place for performances and events to benefit not only students, but the whole Upper Miami Valley community.

Arbogast said the center would “foster a great sense of belonging that would enrich the overall quality of life of an already vibrant community.”

Arbogast ended with the APAC’s new motto of “Let’s pack the APAC.”

Executive Director Jessica Echols said the $7 million project has raised approximately $5.8 million thanks to generous donors, foundations and corporations.

There are still naming rights available as well as a 1,000 for $1,000 giving tree fundraiser. Each $1,000 pledge will be noted on a leaf of a “giving tree” located in the center’s lobby.

Echols said the APAC will have state-of-the art sound, acoustics and lighting to boost the center’s events “to the next level.”

Echols said she recently attended the Midwest Arts Council conference where many artists gather to book talent for their venues.

“I cannot tell you the number of artists we received information from that were literally begging to know when we were opening because they were so excited about our venue and coming to the area,” Echols said. “To be able to offer educational opportunities to all the students in the area, to be able to offer concerts, offer corporate events, you can have a symposium, you can have any type of event you can imagine and it will be right here in our area. It’s so accessible, I don’t think we could possibly have a better location.”

Other contributions include a $1 million donation from Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center, $285,000 from the Troy Foundation and The Robinson Foundation, a $500,000 donation from ITW and its local Hobart Food Equipment and Hobart Welding businesses and a $500,000 donation from Emerson Corporation in Shelby County.

Echols shared how one Troy Christian student donated $8 towards the APAC project, and she shared that no matter what size the donation, every dollar is appreciated.

“This place is being built from the heart,” she said.

For more information about the APAC, visit www.arbogastpac.com. To donate, visit the Troy Foundation website at www.thetroyfoundation.org and designate the donation to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Donations also can be mailed to Arbogast Performing Arts Center, care of The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.

