UVCC hosts empowerment conference

PIQUA — Partnership was the theme of the day as more than 55 career tech educators and administrators recently came together at the Upper Valley Career Center. These leaders traveled to Piqua to learn about the business, industry, educational, and even global partnerships that have propelled UVCC to be a model of excellence in career and technical education (CTE).

Secretary of State Frank LaRose gave the keynote address discussing the great value of career and technical education in the development of Ohio’s needed workforce. Additionally, a panel from local businesses and industries included representatives from Emerson Climate Technologies, Ferguson Construction, Premier Health, and Wayne Trail. Educational partners of the Career Center included Edison Community College and Piqua City Schools.

“We are all working together with one goal, which is to create a well-educated and highly-trained workforce. We are hoping that by sharing our local collaborations, other areas of the state will be able to replicate some of the same successful partnerships and have a positive impact on workforce development,” said Dr. Nancy Luce, superintendent of Upper Valley Career Center.

Dr. Luce was recently elected as the president of the Ohio Association of Career and Technical Educators (ACTE). She has held the position of superintendent at UVCC for ten years. Prior to that, she was the executive director at Delaware Area Career Center for ten years. Dr. Luce also worked for Delaware City Schools for 15 years as a school psychologist, director of Special Education, and director of Pupil Services. She is a past president of the Ohio Association of Career and Technical Superintendents and has been a member of the executive committee for seven years.

She represented CTE on the State Board of Education’s Graduation Workgroup and the Standards, Assessment and Accountability Workgroup, part of ODE’s strategic planning process. Currently, she serves on the Ohio ACTE/OACTS Report Card Committee, ODHE’s Ohio Technical Centers Funding Committee, BASA’s Career Tech Committee and BASA’s Higher Education Committee.

Dr. Luce earned her Ph.D. as well as her master of arts degree from The Ohio State University. Her bachelor of arts and teacher certification were from Marietta College, and she earned her superintendent’s credentials from Ashland University.