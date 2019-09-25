Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Paul Davis, Teresa Davis, Patsy Jo Honeycutt, Barbara Monroe, Carol Monroe, Jeffrey Monroe, Kevin Monroe, William Vaughn to Jennifer Roth, Marcus Roth, one lot, $125,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $49,900.

Scott Investments of Troy to Chad Kreitzer, Denise Kreitzer, one lot, $390,000.

Jay Frazier to Choice Mobile Vending, one lot, $75,000.

Su Zhu Huang, Guoning Xu to Albert Smith, Melinda Smith, one lot, $200,000.

Estate of Gloria Mundy to Robert Larusso, one lot, $0.

Stanfill Rentals to Elbert Feltner Jr., two part lots, $22,000.

Mitchell Chamlin, Beth Sanders to Deborah Achor, Keith Achor, one lot, $175,500.

PIQUA

Sharon Milburn to Aaron Lee, Loretta Lee, one lot, $63,900.

Matthew Nash, Megan Nash to Paul Maxwell, one lot, $62,000.

Daniel Keller, Mary Jo Keller to Adrianne Lange, one lot, one part lot, $112,000.

Craycon Homes Inc. to David Smith, Kristian Stewart Smith, one lot, $110,000.

Joann Witkowski, Paul Witkowski to Dennis Floss Jr., one lot, $30,000.

Donald Fink Jr., Amy Phillips to Diana Lilbeth Mendoza Alvarez, Lucas Mantooth, one lot, $119,900.

Meghann Oen, Robert Oen to Charles Williams, Marie Williams, Stella Williams, one lot, $102,400.

Robert Cates, Starla Cates to Robert Cates, Starla Cates, a part lot, $0.

Terrace Creek Apartments LLC to Terrace Creek Holdings LLC, a part lot, $0.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Robert Webber, a part lot, $32,600.

Jerry Francis, Joyce Francis to Kaylynne Francis, one lot, $20,000.

Beverly Collett, John Collett to Collett Family Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Allenbaugh Properties to Burt Putnam, Summer Putnam, one lot, $84,900.

Brian Hamilton to Mary Williams, one lot, $240,000.

TIPP CITY

Amy Medaris, Daryl Medaris to Patricia Menard, Steven Menard, one lot, $380,000.

Gary Swartout to Carrie Swartout, Gary Swartout, one lot, $0.

Scott Kaster, Beth Muir to Eric Blythe, Ginger Blythe, one lot, $228,500.

Anne Schmidt, Mark Schmidt to Trey Schauer, a part lot, $155,000.

A&D Partnership to JCG Property Renovations, two lots, $81,900.

Craig Dix, Cynthia Dix to Fang Lin, Feng Zaho, one lot, $270,000.

Marcia Foster to Nikki Batty, Thomas Batty, one lot, $259,900.

COVINGTON

Ryan Clark, Trudy Clark to Lisa Holfinger, one lot, $138,000.

Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Jeanette Ulsh Irrevocable Trust, $195,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, ABFC 2007-WMCI Trust Asset Backed Funding Corp., Tina Alexander to U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, a part lot, $60,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Colleen Pratt, Jonathan Pratt to Sukhvinder Kaur, Harvinder Singh, two lots, $230,000.

Heather Guerra, Joshua Guerra to Adrienne Isenbarger Trust, two lots, $225,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Daniel Rogers, Maria Rogers, two lots, $452,300.

John Welter, Stephanie Welter to Christopher Thompson, Rachael Thompson, two lots, $259,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,600.

Bobbie Lanham, Jason Lanham to Emilee Burelison, Joshua Burelison, two lots, $250,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Robert Buck, Marcia Hart to Robert Buck, Marcia Hart, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Properties LLC, $0.

Barbara Hobson to James Vance Sr., Shirley Vance, one lot, $135,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Donald Jackson, Susan Jackson to David Jones, one lot, $216,000.

Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Estate LLC, $0.

Doug Henderson, Tracy Henderson to Gospel Community Church of Troy, 0.643 acres, $310,000.

Karin Crawford-Diffenderfer to Shannon Crawford Jr., one lot, $0.

John Updike, Marilyn Updike to John Updike, Marilyn Updike, 20.713 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Estate of George Harris to Patricia Harris, 20.0 acres, $0.

Patricia Harris to Patricia Harris Trust, Connie Houston, co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, co-trustee, $0.

Maple Springs to Mary Baker, Paul Baker, 10.303 acres, $0.

Mary Baker, Paul Baker to Dawn Koble, 10.303 acres, $85,000.

Derek Fink, Jenna Fink to Heather Booher, Randy Booher, 1.018 acres, $175,000.

MONROE TWP.

Shana Harris to Kayla Hamilton, one lot, $159,900.

Aaron Quinn to Sarah McKinney, 1.0 acre, $130,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Donna Weikert, William Weikert to Donna Weikert, William Weikert, $0.

Ronald Meerhoff, attorney in fact, Alma Roudebush to Joshua Jackson, Jesse Meerhoff, $375,000.

Cheryl Cox, Christopher Cox to Jessica Barraza, Cristian Garcia, 1.505 acres, $203,000.

Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp to Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Regina Alexander, Regina Cromes, Tambra Turner, attorney in fact to Tambra Turner, one lot, $0.

Amy Wilmer, Lonny Wilmer to Heather Tilton, Robert Tilton III, 1.878 acres, $225,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Jeremy Josefovsky, Michele Josefovsky to Jeremy Josefovsky, 1.004 acre, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Amanda Crump, Robert Crump, $545,300.

Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, 0.176 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Nashville & Montgomery Coon & Game Club to RWT Capital, $69,500.