Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Paul Davis, Teresa Davis, Patsy Jo Honeycutt, Barbara Monroe, Carol Monroe, Jeffrey Monroe, Kevin Monroe, William Vaughn to Jennifer Roth, Marcus Roth, one lot, $125,000.
Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $49,900.
Scott Investments of Troy to Chad Kreitzer, Denise Kreitzer, one lot, $390,000.
Jay Frazier to Choice Mobile Vending, one lot, $75,000.
Su Zhu Huang, Guoning Xu to Albert Smith, Melinda Smith, one lot, $200,000.
Estate of Gloria Mundy to Robert Larusso, one lot, $0.
Stanfill Rentals to Elbert Feltner Jr., two part lots, $22,000.
Mitchell Chamlin, Beth Sanders to Deborah Achor, Keith Achor, one lot, $175,500.
PIQUA
Sharon Milburn to Aaron Lee, Loretta Lee, one lot, $63,900.
Matthew Nash, Megan Nash to Paul Maxwell, one lot, $62,000.
Daniel Keller, Mary Jo Keller to Adrianne Lange, one lot, one part lot, $112,000.
Craycon Homes Inc. to David Smith, Kristian Stewart Smith, one lot, $110,000.
Joann Witkowski, Paul Witkowski to Dennis Floss Jr., one lot, $30,000.
Donald Fink Jr., Amy Phillips to Diana Lilbeth Mendoza Alvarez, Lucas Mantooth, one lot, $119,900.
Meghann Oen, Robert Oen to Charles Williams, Marie Williams, Stella Williams, one lot, $102,400.
Robert Cates, Starla Cates to Robert Cates, Starla Cates, a part lot, $0.
Terrace Creek Apartments LLC to Terrace Creek Holdings LLC, a part lot, $0.
Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Robert Webber, a part lot, $32,600.
Jerry Francis, Joyce Francis to Kaylynne Francis, one lot, $20,000.
Beverly Collett, John Collett to Collett Family Revocable Living Trust, $0.
Allenbaugh Properties to Burt Putnam, Summer Putnam, one lot, $84,900.
Brian Hamilton to Mary Williams, one lot, $240,000.
TIPP CITY
Amy Medaris, Daryl Medaris to Patricia Menard, Steven Menard, one lot, $380,000.
Gary Swartout to Carrie Swartout, Gary Swartout, one lot, $0.
Scott Kaster, Beth Muir to Eric Blythe, Ginger Blythe, one lot, $228,500.
Anne Schmidt, Mark Schmidt to Trey Schauer, a part lot, $155,000.
A&D Partnership to JCG Property Renovations, two lots, $81,900.
Craig Dix, Cynthia Dix to Fang Lin, Feng Zaho, one lot, $270,000.
Marcia Foster to Nikki Batty, Thomas Batty, one lot, $259,900.
COVINGTON
Ryan Clark, Trudy Clark to Lisa Holfinger, one lot, $138,000.
Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Jeanette Ulsh Irrevocable Trust, $195,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, ABFC 2007-WMCI Trust Asset Backed Funding Corp., Tina Alexander to U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, a part lot, $60,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Colleen Pratt, Jonathan Pratt to Sukhvinder Kaur, Harvinder Singh, two lots, $230,000.
Heather Guerra, Joshua Guerra to Adrienne Isenbarger Trust, two lots, $225,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Daniel Rogers, Maria Rogers, two lots, $452,300.
John Welter, Stephanie Welter to Christopher Thompson, Rachael Thompson, two lots, $259,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,600.
Bobbie Lanham, Jason Lanham to Emilee Burelison, Joshua Burelison, two lots, $250,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Robert Buck, Marcia Hart to Robert Buck, Marcia Hart, one lot, $0.
WEST MILTON
Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Properties LLC, $0.
Barbara Hobson to James Vance Sr., Shirley Vance, one lot, $135,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Donald Jackson, Susan Jackson to David Jones, one lot, $216,000.
Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Estate LLC, $0.
Doug Henderson, Tracy Henderson to Gospel Community Church of Troy, 0.643 acres, $310,000.
Karin Crawford-Diffenderfer to Shannon Crawford Jr., one lot, $0.
John Updike, Marilyn Updike to John Updike, Marilyn Updike, 20.713 acres, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Estate of George Harris to Patricia Harris, 20.0 acres, $0.
Patricia Harris to Patricia Harris Trust, Connie Houston, co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, co-trustee, $0.
Maple Springs to Mary Baker, Paul Baker, 10.303 acres, $0.
Mary Baker, Paul Baker to Dawn Koble, 10.303 acres, $85,000.
Derek Fink, Jenna Fink to Heather Booher, Randy Booher, 1.018 acres, $175,000.
MONROE TWP.
Shana Harris to Kayla Hamilton, one lot, $159,900.
Aaron Quinn to Sarah McKinney, 1.0 acre, $130,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Donna Weikert, William Weikert to Donna Weikert, William Weikert, $0.
Ronald Meerhoff, attorney in fact, Alma Roudebush to Joshua Jackson, Jesse Meerhoff, $375,000.
Cheryl Cox, Christopher Cox to Jessica Barraza, Cristian Garcia, 1.505 acres, $203,000.
Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp to Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Regina Alexander, Regina Cromes, Tambra Turner, attorney in fact to Tambra Turner, one lot, $0.
Amy Wilmer, Lonny Wilmer to Heather Tilton, Robert Tilton III, 1.878 acres, $225,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Jeremy Josefovsky, Michele Josefovsky to Jeremy Josefovsky, 1.004 acre, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Amanda Crump, Robert Crump, $545,300.
Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, 0.176 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Nashville & Montgomery Coon & Game Club to RWT Capital, $69,500.