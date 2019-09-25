Posted on by

Miami County Real Estate Transactions


TROY

Paul Davis, Teresa Davis, Patsy Jo Honeycutt, Barbara Monroe, Carol Monroe, Jeffrey Monroe, Kevin Monroe, William Vaughn to Jennifer Roth, Marcus Roth, one lot, $125,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $49,900.

Scott Investments of Troy to Chad Kreitzer, Denise Kreitzer, one lot, $390,000.

Jay Frazier to Choice Mobile Vending, one lot, $75,000.

Su Zhu Huang, Guoning Xu to Albert Smith, Melinda Smith, one lot, $200,000.

Estate of Gloria Mundy to Robert Larusso, one lot, $0.

Stanfill Rentals to Elbert Feltner Jr., two part lots, $22,000.

Mitchell Chamlin, Beth Sanders to Deborah Achor, Keith Achor, one lot, $175,500.

PIQUA

Sharon Milburn to Aaron Lee, Loretta Lee, one lot, $63,900.

Matthew Nash, Megan Nash to Paul Maxwell, one lot, $62,000.

Daniel Keller, Mary Jo Keller to Adrianne Lange, one lot, one part lot, $112,000.

Craycon Homes Inc. to David Smith, Kristian Stewart Smith, one lot, $110,000.

Joann Witkowski, Paul Witkowski to Dennis Floss Jr., one lot, $30,000.

Donald Fink Jr., Amy Phillips to Diana Lilbeth Mendoza Alvarez, Lucas Mantooth, one lot, $119,900.

Meghann Oen, Robert Oen to Charles Williams, Marie Williams, Stella Williams, one lot, $102,400.

Robert Cates, Starla Cates to Robert Cates, Starla Cates, a part lot, $0.

Terrace Creek Apartments LLC to Terrace Creek Holdings LLC, a part lot, $0.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Robert Webber, a part lot, $32,600.

Jerry Francis, Joyce Francis to Kaylynne Francis, one lot, $20,000.

Beverly Collett, John Collett to Collett Family Revocable Living Trust, $0.

Allenbaugh Properties to Burt Putnam, Summer Putnam, one lot, $84,900.

Brian Hamilton to Mary Williams, one lot, $240,000.

TIPP CITY

Amy Medaris, Daryl Medaris to Patricia Menard, Steven Menard, one lot, $380,000.

Gary Swartout to Carrie Swartout, Gary Swartout, one lot, $0.

Scott Kaster, Beth Muir to Eric Blythe, Ginger Blythe, one lot, $228,500.

Anne Schmidt, Mark Schmidt to Trey Schauer, a part lot, $155,000.

A&D Partnership to JCG Property Renovations, two lots, $81,900.

Craig Dix, Cynthia Dix to Fang Lin, Feng Zaho, one lot, $270,000.

Marcia Foster to Nikki Batty, Thomas Batty, one lot, $259,900.

COVINGTON

Ryan Clark, Trudy Clark to Lisa Holfinger, one lot, $138,000.

Jon Furrow, Sherry Furrow to Jeanette Ulsh Irrevocable Trust, $195,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, ABFC 2007-WMCI Trust Asset Backed Funding Corp., Tina Alexander to U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, a part lot, $60,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Colleen Pratt, Jonathan Pratt to Sukhvinder Kaur, Harvinder Singh, two lots, $230,000.

Heather Guerra, Joshua Guerra to Adrienne Isenbarger Trust, two lots, $225,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Daniel Rogers, Maria Rogers, two lots, $452,300.

John Welter, Stephanie Welter to Christopher Thompson, Rachael Thompson, two lots, $259,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,600.

Bobbie Lanham, Jason Lanham to Emilee Burelison, Joshua Burelison, two lots, $250,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Robert Buck, Marcia Hart to Robert Buck, Marcia Hart, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Properties LLC, $0.

Barbara Hobson to James Vance Sr., Shirley Vance, one lot, $135,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Donald Jackson, Susan Jackson to David Jones, one lot, $216,000.

Shauna Wilkins, William Wilkins to White Horse Estate LLC, $0.

Doug Henderson, Tracy Henderson to Gospel Community Church of Troy, 0.643 acres, $310,000.

Karin Crawford-Diffenderfer to Shannon Crawford Jr., one lot, $0.

John Updike, Marilyn Updike to John Updike, Marilyn Updike, 20.713 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Estate of George Harris to Patricia Harris, 20.0 acres, $0.

Patricia Harris to Patricia Harris Trust, Connie Houston, co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, co-trustee, $0.

Maple Springs to Mary Baker, Paul Baker, 10.303 acres, $0.

Mary Baker, Paul Baker to Dawn Koble, 10.303 acres, $85,000.

Derek Fink, Jenna Fink to Heather Booher, Randy Booher, 1.018 acres, $175,000.

MONROE TWP.

Shana Harris to Kayla Hamilton, one lot, $159,900.

Aaron Quinn to Sarah McKinney, 1.0 acre, $130,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Donna Weikert, William Weikert to Donna Weikert, William Weikert, $0.

Ronald Meerhoff, attorney in fact, Alma Roudebush to Joshua Jackson, Jesse Meerhoff, $375,000.

Cheryl Cox, Christopher Cox to Jessica Barraza, Cristian Garcia, 1.505 acres, $203,000.

Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp to Clayton Rapp, Lani Rapp, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Regina Alexander, Regina Cromes, Tambra Turner, attorney in fact to Tambra Turner, one lot, $0.

Amy Wilmer, Lonny Wilmer to Heather Tilton, Robert Tilton III, 1.878 acres, $225,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Jeremy Josefovsky, Michele Josefovsky to Jeremy Josefovsky, 1.004 acre, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Amanda Crump, Robert Crump, $545,300.

Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, 0.176 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Nashville & Montgomery Coon & Game Club to RWT Capital, $69,500.