TCT to present ‘Once Upon A Mattress’

TROY — Troy Civic Theatre is opening the 2019-20 season with the classic Broadway musical, “Once Upon A Mattress.”

Originally starring Carol Burnett as Princess Winifred, this family friendly musical comedy is based on the well-known fairy tale, The Princess and the Pea. “Once Upon A Mattress” features lyrics by Marshall Barer, book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, and music by Mary Rodgers.

The show tells the story of Prince Dauntless’ search for a princess that can pass his mother’s intense royalty test so he can marry, and Princess Winifred’s quest to be the lucky lady.

Director Derek Dunavent of Troy is assisted by Peg Dietrich. The show features Sydney Edington as Winifred, Gabriel Ison as Dauntless, Gretchen Tamplin as Queen Aggravain, Michael J Shumacher as King Sextimus the Silent, Steve Dietrich as The Minstrel, Liz Maxson as The Jester, and Brian Laughlin as The Wizard. Also appearing on stage are TCT veterans Rachel A Smith, Michelle Robinson, Jenny Weber, Gwen McCain, Krissy McKim-Barker, Todd Bryant, Kathy Bryant, and Sandra Ehrlich, and TCT newcomers Roman Bianco, Polly Lawson, and Ava Bryant.

“Once Upon A Mattress,” is being presented with permission by R&H Theatricals, and is sponsored by Sleep City in Piqua. Performances run Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6 at the Barn in the Park on Adams Street in Troy, at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show does contain flashing lights and a fog effect.

Tickets are $16 ach and are available by calling the theater box office at 339-7700 or online at troycivictheatre.com. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season will also be available through the run of the show.

Troy Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theater that has been honored with several Dayton-area and Ohio regional and state performance and technical awards over the years.