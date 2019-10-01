Boltin retiring from Bradford Fire and EMS

BRADFORD — Assistant chief Mick Boltin is retiring from Bradford Fire and Rescue Services after 54 years of service.

Boltin, a lifetime resident of Bradford, has been married for 57 years to the former Norene Shock. The couple have four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Boltin joined the fire department in August 1965 and worked his way through the ranks as a lieutenant and captain to assistant chief of EMS in 1986. He had the responsibility of the EMS and was also a CPR and first aid instructor.

Boltin became interested the EMS (squad) when the department began going along with Cliff Stocker, funeral home director, to transport ill or injured patients to the hospital.

Boltin was also active as a members and president of the Darke County 911 Board, member and president of the Darke County EMS, member of the Darke and Miami County Chiefs Association and Board of the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council.

In 1968, Boltin turned over this service to the Bradford Fire Department and an unofficial squad was formed. In 1973, state certification became required for rescue squads (EMS) and Bradford became a state certified squad (EMS).

Boltin has always been active in the community in the Jaycees, pee-wee football, summer rec, athletic boosters, band boosters and the Bradford Improvement Committee. He also served as a Bradford police officer and was on Bradford Village Council for 16 years. He was selected as the Citizen of the Year by the Bradford Lions Club.

Boltin said he has made some very good friends through the Bradford Fire and Rescue; ones who have passed on and all of those still alive (active or retired). He said he takes away many great memories. Even though he spends half of his time in Florida, he said he will miss the camaraderie of the department.

