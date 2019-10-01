Posted on by

PHS class of 1964 celebrates 55th reunion


Provided photo Pictured at the reunion were (front row, left to right) Jenny Minton Romick, Sharon Finley Congdon, Bonnie Kaups Mollman, Nancy “Jeanie” Anderson Ervin, and Gary Pierson; (middle row) Jackie Cathcart Frey, Lynn Penrod, Ron Grote, Carol Cummins, Dick Slone, Janet Carey Wesco, Diane Robinson Berberich, Judy Carey Smith, Karren Swann Moler, Kathy Wills Bundschuh, Sandy Bernard Manson, Carla Bondy Skaggs, Marilyn Stillwell Ketrow, Nancy Minton Roof, Melinda West Sillman, Sharon Lange Semanie, John Edminson, Jim Gray and Gary Reed; (and back row) Steve Slack, Dick Jenkins, Larry Poling, Ed Bailey, Craig Zimpher, Dick Brownlee, Mel Maggert, Jim Russell, Jim Bausman, Jamie Hearst, Tom Zimpher and Terry Walker.

PIQUA — Thirty-six members of the Piqua High School Class of 1964 along with 14 guests observed their 55th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

An informal get-together was held Friday evening at the Miami Valley Centre Mall followed by a casual reunion the following day at the Schmidlapp Free School Library in downtown Piqua. Classmates had ample time to reflect on bygone days at PHS as well as catch up on family life and retirement activities.

One of the highlights was reviewing film clips of the All-Night Party held at the Piqua Country Club in 1964. A gift of $1,000 was donated to the Piqua Education Foundation “in memory of the deceased classmates of Piqua High School’s Class of 1964.” Emcee for the festivities was Gary Reed. Larry Poling was instrumental in organizing this year’s reunion along with his committee.

