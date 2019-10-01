PHS class of 1964 celebrates 55th reunion

PIQUA — Thirty-six members of the Piqua High School Class of 1964 along with 14 guests observed their 55th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 13-14.

An informal get-together was held Friday evening at the Miami Valley Centre Mall followed by a casual reunion the following day at the Schmidlapp Free School Library in downtown Piqua. Classmates had ample time to reflect on bygone days at PHS as well as catch up on family life and retirement activities.

One of the highlights was reviewing film clips of the All-Night Party held at the Piqua Country Club in 1964. A gift of $1,000 was donated to the Piqua Education Foundation “in memory of the deceased classmates of Piqua High School’s Class of 1964.” Emcee for the festivities was Gary Reed. Larry Poling was instrumental in organizing this year’s reunion along with his committee.