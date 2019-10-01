Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A driver lost his trailer due to a rusty hitch, and the trailer struck the vehicle behind him at 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the area of Kienle Drive and East Ash Street. The at-fault driver was cited.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of property and a detached garage being spray-painted on the 500 block of First Street on Sept. 27.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a residence on the 600 block of West Greene Street being broken into on Sept. 27. Televisions were taken.

TRESPASSING: A subject entered a residence uninvited at 12:25 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue. Male took off on foot before officers arrived. Male was later arrested for trespassing and incarcerated. Robert Jenkins, 45, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of several subjects using drugs in a vehicle parked outside a residence at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the 300 block of South Downing Street. The subjects were located, and one subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The one subject was arrested and incarcerated for possession of drugs. Timothy D. Cox, 47, of La Follette, Tenn., was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was stopped after being identified as having a suspended license at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 near Winans on Spring Street. The driver exited the vehicle while an officer was approaching it. Robert L. Garbig, 59, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana and minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male and female subject verbal and physical at a residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the 300 block of Gordon Street. Both subjects were found to have warrants and were incarcerated. Daniel L. Stetson, 38, of Piqua, was picked up on two probation violations, domestic violence, and a violation of a protection order, all first-degree misdemeanor charges. Natasha L. Seitz, 31, of Piqua, was picked up on a first-degree misdemeanor warrant.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant for his arrest out of Shelby County was observed walking eastbound on the Shawnee Bridge at noon on Sept. 29. The male was taken into custody and transferred to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office without incident. James E. Burnett, 47, of Houston, was picked up on a fifth-degree felony probation violation.

Nicki G. Stamm, 33, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Sept. 29 on the 800 block of Cottage Avenue.

An officer observed a subject with a warrant — Christian A. Wilkinson, 23, of Piqua — standing outside the city building on Sept. 29. He was arrested on the warrant, as well as an unrelated theft charge.