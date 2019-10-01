Military brief

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew J. Paulus graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Paulus is the son of Pam and Phil Paulus of West Milton. He is the grandson of Norman and Joy Paulus of West Milton, and Charlene Stonerock of Vandalia.

The airman is a 2015 graduate of Milton Union High School, West Milton.

