Volunteers ‘adopt’ animal shelter

TROY — Good deeds do reap benefits.

When workers at Royal Canin in Lewisburg were searching for an animal-related organization to “adopt” for a volunteer project this year, their search brought them to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Royal Canin, a division of Mars Company, does research and testing related to dog and cat food nutrition. Royal Canin Facilities Manager Amy Ehler said that the way in which the Miami County Animal Shelter facilitated caring for and finding good homes for more than 120 dogs seized at a puppy mill operation last year made them choose the shelter as the 2019 volunteer site.

On Wednesday, more than 20 Royal Canin employees arrived at the shelter ready to dig in. Among the projects were trimming, pruning, and mulching around the outside of the facility. While this was going on, other volunteers were power washing and painting kennels.

Since all involved are, first and foremost, animal lovers, the volunteers eagerly helped out shelter staff in walking and caring for the animals.

Deputy Sarah Fraley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is assigned to the shelter. Fraley was overjoyed at the support from Mars and Royal Canin.

Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the shelter to greet the host of volunteers giving their time to help.

The project is just one of the many things going on at the shelter. Fraley said they are networking with other shelters around the country to join forces in caring for and finding homes for animals. The shelter took in a pair of young dogs this week that were transported by volunteers from a facility in Missouri. Once they are pronounced healthy, the dogs will be available for adoption.

As always, the need for help is ongoing at the Miami County Animal Shelter. Fraley said the current needs for anyone wishing to donate include soft dog food and beds for larger dogs.

The Royal Canin volunteer group plans on another visit to the shelter in November.

Royal Canin employees spruce up building, interact with pets

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

