Former children’s services director sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — On Wednesday, the former director of Miami County Children’s Services was sentenced to serve five years of community control related to tampering with records and theft in office.

June Cannon, 55, of Beavercreek, waived her right to a grand jury and entered pleas of guilty to five counts of third-degree felony tampering with records and five counts of fifth-degree felony theft in office in Miami County Common Pleas Court last July.

Prior to sentencing, Cannon apologized to the court and said she felt “terrible for my mistake.”

“I take full responsibility and this will never happen again,” Cannon said.

Visiting Judge David Faulkner reserved 36 months in prison if she violates conditions of her community control. He ordered her to perform 300 hours of community service. She was fined $1,000 for tampering with records and $500 for the theft charges.

Faulkner said he felt the joint recommendation of community control was just due to Cannon’s genuine remorse and history of a law-abiding life. Faulkner said Cannon’s charges were “serious offenses” for taking money that she wasn’t entitled to and that with her public official position, she should be held to a high standard. Faulkner said Cannon had already made a positive step in her life and had admitted her wrongdoing.

Cannon’s defense attorney Andrew Pratt said Cannon has paid the $266.70 in restitution to the state for falsifying mileage reports. Pratt said Cannon was cooperative with authorities and has paid a heavy price in regards to her reputation in the community. She was ordered not to hold a public office for the rest of her life.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the community control recommendation wasn’t an easy one due to what she said was Cannon’s “sense of entitlement.”

Former Children’s Services board member Cheryl Buecker said she was part of the board when Cannon was hired and that the board totally trusted her.

Buecker said children, foster families and her co-workers suffered from Cannon’s actions during the incident. The Miami County Children’s Services Board has since merged with and been brought under the oversight of Miami County Job and Family Services.

Following Buecker’s comments, Pratt said no children were harmed because of Cannon’s actions.

“She just made a mistake and she took responsibility,” he said. “I think there’s a modicum of pleasure of June’s demise.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in August 2018 into allegations of fraud and theft involving mileage reimbursement claims, questionable credit card reimbursements, and time worked at the Miami County Children’s Services Board involving Cannon, who had served as the board’s executive director since April 13, 1998. The sheriff’s office served a search warrant at the board’s office in early March of this year. Items consisting primarily of receipts, documents, and ledgers were seized by detectives. Cannon’s employment with the board was terminated shortly thereafter.

Cannon’s guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement with the state, which Cannon’s attorney Andrew Pratt said included the state prosecutors not pursuing another 10 counts in the indictment.

