Jury finds Troy man guilty of child rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was found guilty by a trial jury on five counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

After four hours of deliberation, Ebon Hahn Sr., 29, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree felony rape, one count of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving minors, and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery.

After the jury was dismissed, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt revoked Hahn’s bond and ordered him to complete a pre-sentence investigation. He will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

Due to felony rape charges involve a minor, Hahn could face life imprisonment.

The three-day trial included testimony from the victim who was 12 years-old at the time of the incidents, which occurred in Troy. The victim was known to Hahn. Hahn took the stand on his own behalf on Thursday prior to both the state and defense resting their case. Hahn claimed he was doing laundry at the time when the victim’s mother found him in the victim’s bedroom. During another incident, Hahn claimed he was out of the home celebrating his birthday and didn’t return until 5 a.m. Hahn also said he ran from Troy Police officers when they came to question him due to his prior conviction related to drug trafficking charges.

In closing arguments, Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell told the jury to consider the video and photo evidence of the victim in various states of dress, including photos in a Walmart dressing room, pulled from Hahn’s phone. Kendell said Hahn told the victim if she told what happened, “it would be hard” on a relative.

Public defense attorney Steve Layman urged the jury to consider the inconsistent and the credibility of the statements made by the victim who couldn’t remember details regarding the incident and gave inconsistent time-lines of the events during the trial. Layman also said the jury should consider there wasn’t any physical evidence in the case.

Following the verdict, neither Layman or Kendell requested to poll the jurors.

On April 29, Hahn fled on foot from Troy Police Department officers when they arrived to question him about the alleged sexual conduct on April 28 in the area of Vincent and Southview Avenue. Hahn was located in the 300 block of Peters Avenue and was held at gunpoint before he was arrested around midnight on April 30.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police on April 28, 2019. According to reports, the victim’s mother found Hahn in the victim’s room once while she was sleeping and Hahn claimed he was collecting dirty clothes to do laundry. The victim alleged sexual contact first occurred around November 2018. Upon questioning, Hahn denied the allegations, according to reports.

In other court news:

•A Troy man withdrew his plea not guilty by reason of insanity following a competency hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Seth A. Cummins, 36, of Troy, was charged with three counts of first-degree felony rape of a minor following his arrest on June 20. A pre-trial will be scheduled at a later date.

The alleged victim, now 12, is known to Cummins. According to police reports, Cummins admitted to detectives he had sexual contact with the victim “a couple of times.” He then told detectives the alleged abuse began when the victim was in second or third grade. Cummins also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when the victim was 10 years old and sexual intercourse began when the victim was in fifth grade. Cummins also admitted to detectives he and the victim would have sexual conduct “three times a week” in the past year, according to police reports. Troy Police Department detectives were able to gather evidence from the home where the alleged sexual acts occurred.

Cummins remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

• Jody Staten, 46, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 14 months in prison for fourt-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl on Thursday.

Staten was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, but failed a drug test which had multiple drugs detected.

Staten said she had been addicted to drugs for more than 20 years and had lost five family members in the past two years to drug use.

Judge Stacy Wall noted how Staten used the phrase “how to work the program” during her statement to the court. Wall said that showed her she knew all the tools to combat the addiction to drugs and simply failed to quit her substance abuse.

Wall reviewed Staten’s record, which she said consisted of “drugs and dishonesty” prior to sentencing. Staten was credited with four days of jail time served.

Staten fell off the side of a red SUV during a reported disturbance on March 4 in the area of Race and Walnut streets in Troy. Staten suffered severe head injuries, according to previous reports from the Troy Police Department, as well as approximately three broken ribs and a punctured lung. Staten was able to communicate with authorities at the scene. Suspected narcotics, including suspected meth and fentanyl, were found near her purse, according to court reports.

Video surveillance of the incident showed Staten get out of a black vehicle and climb up on the foot rail on the passenger side of a SUV reportedly driven by Charlenea O’Neal, 36, of Piqua, who then “accelerates while Staten is hanging on to the window.”

O’Neal was charged with third-degree felony complicity to drug trafficking and fourth-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault in connection with this incident.

O’Neal reportedly admitted to Troy police that she was attempting to buy pain pills during the incident. O’Neal said that she suspected that the pills were fake and that she was about to be robbed by individuals sitting in another car.

When questioned by police, Staten admitted to selling pills to O’Neal, but she denied that there was any discussion of robbing O’Neal. Staten said that she was attempting to get her purse back from O’Neal when O’Neal reportedly drove off with Staten hanging onto the vehicle.

Hahn https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_MUGSHOTS_34734490_cmyk-1.jpg Hahn

Ebon Hahn Sr., 29, could face life imprisonment

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019, Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.