Garden club learns about Monarch butterflies

TIPP CITY — Monarch butterlies may be the most familiar North American butterfly and is considered an iconic pollinator species. Its wings feature an easily recognizable black, orange, and white pattern.

On Oct. 1, Ruth Bowell, Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer, spoke to the Tipp City Garden Club members on the monarch lifecycle, habitat, migration patterns and what can be done in support of the species.

Monarchs are present June through October in the Great Lakes region. Gardeners can plant milkweed and nectar plants in open, sunny sites to attract monarchs. By planting single specie clumps and varieties that have overlapping and sequential blooming periods will also aid in the breeding and migration of monarchs.

Twenty plus years of records indicate an alarming decline took place in the monarch population just a few years ago. Declines can be attributed to loss of habitat, pesticide use and climate change. Journey North, one of the largest citizen science programs in North America, tracks migrating monarchs in the spring and fall. Anyone who sees a monarch can report on line to help with their tracking.

Bowell’s presentation was followed by a short business meeting and lunch.

On. Nov. 5, the Garden Club will meet at the Zion Lutheran Church at 10:00 am. The Miami County Ohio State Extension Office will be presenting an herbs class.

Anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of flowers, trees, and birds may attend a meeting and consider becoming a member.