Lions supporting nationwide campaign

TROY — October is “Medication Safety Awareness for the Blind Month.” In recognition, the Troy Lions Club is promoting the nationwide campaign.

It is an initiative to keep people safe by increasing the accessibility of prescription labels for folks who are blind, visually impaired and print impaired. The Lions are well known for their community service to the blind and visually-impaired. They are currently participating in activities to help spread the word about large print, Braille, and talking prescription label options for people who cannot read their medication labels.

Nationwide, nearly 21 million Americans, many 65 years or older, have low vision or are blind. For these individuals, inability to clearly read a prescription label can result in unnecessary injury or death. Accessible prescription labels can help solve this dangerous dilemma. These labels have become widely available at pharmacies across the US and Canada, but many people are still unaware of these life-saving options. Anyone who has difficulty reading the printed information on a prescription label can request large print or talking labels, depending on the needs of the patient. You do not have to be diagnosed with any specific condition to qualify for this free service.

Troy Lion Bob Medley, who sits on the Lions state committee for Sight and Hearing is spearheading this campaign. He explains, “a popular option is the talking label. A small electronic tag is attached to the container. This tag contains the same data found on the printed label. A prescription reader then reads the label information out loud. A surprising feature is that these labels and readers are provided at no charge.”

Troy Lions president, and local pharmacist Steve Kaplan said, “When Bob brought this campaign to our club’s attention, we were immediately all-in. I know that many pharmacies are unaware of programs like this, and their company’s policies to provide these services at no charge. We as a Lions club can act as a patient advocate in getting their pharmacy to participate.”

Anyone needing assistance can contact the Troy Lions Club by calling 335-7345 or emailing skpk1984@aol.com.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health, providing eye exams, eyeglasses, pre-school vision screenings, and recycling used eyeglasses. They also support a hearing aid recycling program, youth projects, and other community programs. For more information see the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or Facebook page or call (937) 335-7345.